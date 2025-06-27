  • Menu
SSC GD 2025 Scorecard Released: How to Check Your Marks Online

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD 2025 scorecards for all candidates. Check your marks online at ssc.gov.in before the last dated.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) gave out the SSC GD 2025 scorecards on June 26, 2025. All candidates, whether they passed or not, can now see their marks.

To check marks, candidates must go to the official website ssc.gov.in. They need to log in using their registration number and password. A direct link to download the scorecard is also given on the site. But candidates should check and download their marks before the last date. After that, they cannot see their scores.

The SSC GD Constable result was announced on June 17, 2025. It included the list of candidates who passed and the cut-off marks. Those who passed now have to take the physical test (called SSC GD PET/PST). This test is done by the CRPF.

The exam was held online from February 4 to 25, 2025.

How to get the scorecard:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Go to the login page.

Enter registration number and password.

Find the Result or Marks tab for SSC GD 2025.

Download the scorecard.

What is on the scorecard?

Exam name

Candidate’s name

Marks in Part A

Marks in Part B

Total marks

Qualification status (pass or fail)

