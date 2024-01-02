Student secures Bronze Medal in National Deadlift Championship

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Campus of GITAM School of Technology announced the achievement of Aaditya, a second-year B.Tech student majoring in Computer Science & Business Systems (CS&BS). Aaditya's remarkable display of strength and skill resulted in a well-deserved Bronze medal at the 44th Open National Deadlift Championship, a competitive event hosted in Uran, Navi Mumbai.

This achievement not only underscores Aaditya's exceptional dedication and hard work but also serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence in both academics and sports. Standing out among participants from across the nation, Aaditya's success in the championship is a noteworthy milestone for the GITAM School of Technology.

The GITAM community, comprising esteemed higher officials, dedicated sports coaches, supportive faculty members, and fellow students, united in applauding Aaditya for his remarkable accomplishment. His prowess in sports has not only brought pride to himself but has also become a source of inspiration for the entire GITAM community.

In recognition of Aaditya's exceptional achievement, the GITAM School of Technology extends heartfelt commendation and eagerly anticipates witnessing more triumphs from its talented students in the future. This victory serves as a beacon of motivation for the university, encouraging a spirit of excellence and success in both academic and extracurricular pursuits.