Study abroad fest with Duolingo English test for students

Hyderabad: The Duolingo English Test (DET), the global pioneer in digital-first English language proficiency test for international students, organised a first-of-its-kind Study Abroad Fest with Duolingo English Test at Le Meridien, Hyderabad. The event brought over 800 students together, where they got deep insights into the entire journey of studying abroad, from identifying courses to preparing applications to planning finances for living abroad. Curated specially for the students, addressing their biggest pain points, the event featured India’s leading key opinion leaders in the field and doyens from the region, who inspired the students through their study abroad experiences as international students in their time.



A highlight of the fest was a fireside chat featuring Telugu film industry superstar Adivi Sesh and celebrated director Sailesh Kolanu. Recounting his time as a student at the San Francisco State University, Sesh had the audience in rapt attention through his charm and shared, “If I had to go to the US now I would prefer taking the Duolingo English Test as I would be able to give it from the comfort of my home.” Seconding him was celebrated director Sailesh Kolanu, who studied at the University of New South Wales, Australia, when he said, “I operate much better from my couch so I was sold when I heard that the DET can be given from home!” Sailesh also stated that he was interested in research and chose Australia for his higher education as the government was ready to sponsor his potential.

Aspiring students also gave a rousing welcome to an inspirational hero, Srikanth Bolla, who challenged the Indian education system to become the first visually impaired student to study science in an Indian university, paving the way for generations of similar students to follow their dreams. Now a successful industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries, Srikanth was also the first visually impaired student in Management Science at the Sloan School of Management at MIT. Sharing his journey of determination and the value of global education, Srikanth declared, “I might lack eyesight, but I don’t lack vision”, and recommended that more students should seek to study abroad as it widens their world view and horizon. Rajkummar Rao's recent film 'Srikanth' is based on Bolla's inspiring story.

The Study Abroad Fest offered students a comprehensive platform to explore international career opportunities and academic pursuits. Other engaging activities included panel discussions and workshops led by renowned finance and social impact influencers Shashank, Murrad, Dhairya, and Sudhakaran. They provided practical advice on the study abroad journey including the application process, managing finances, course selection, accommodation tips and the overall student experience. While Murrad advised students to prepare early and said “If you’re looking for scholarships, it is recommended to apply at least one year in advance.”, Dhairya highlighted the importance of building a professional social profile, “Build a 360-degree profile, your LinkedIn banner should stand out. Get active and activate your network and get your skills endorsed.”

Additionally, test takers shared their personal stories of why they chose the DET, highlighting the great value in the test's flexibility and convenience, thus enabling them more time to focus on other aspects related to their study abroad journey. Their authentic perspectives offered valuable encouragement to prospective international students. “The panel discussions provided clarity on the application process and what to expect as an international student. It was great to hear from others who have been through the process and learn from their experiences,” Nidamaluri Sandeep, a student who attended the fest.

Tara Kapur, Marketing Head for India at Duolingo English Test said, “India stands as the largest market for the Duolingo English Test, with Hyderabad leading as the top city for DET test-takers, reflecting strong demand for international education, especially for the US. Recognising this, the Study Abroad Fest was a significant initiative in DET’s commitment to breaking down barriers to global education access. We believe in the power of the English language as a key to unlocking international opportunities. This event was designed to inspire and guide students, showing them that no dream is too big. We are thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response, reinforcing our mission to support every student in achieving their global education aspirations, regardless of their background. Our goal is to empower students to confidently step onto the international stage and realize their dreams.”