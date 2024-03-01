Sustainability Accelerator Program for Climate change action announced

New Delhi: One Million for One Billion (1M1B )—an UN-accredited youth-focused organisation that is developing and mobilising India’s largest green workforces in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), has announced the launch and implementation of the Sustainability Accelerator 2024, the second edition of the program. The program was formally launched at the Sustainability Policy Roundtable: Empowering Youth for Net Zero in New Delhi.

The Sustainability Accelerator Programme 2024 will be taken to all schools across India, with a special focus on social welfare and tribal schools. The program will aim to further raise awareness and encourage the participation of young minds in the fight against climate change. As part of this program, the students will receive skill-building through action-oriented missions and will build sustainable innovative solutions with prototypes and immersive internship experience in rural communities.

This is an initiative to institutionalize the entire ecosystem towards Climate Action. As part of this initiative, the Sustainability Accelerator will encourage the youth to be valuable contributors to climate change action and introduce them to the role of technology in shaping a greener planet, provide top students with an in-person workplace experience and internships to learn about sustainable practices and get them mentored by global leaders to build prototypes that will lead to a sustainable planet and pitch their innovations. Keeping this in mind, the curriculum has been designed to provide students with a holistic learning experience, focusing on Climate Action and aiming to equip students with valuable perspectives and skills that can be applied in the workplace, enabling them to make a positive impact on the environment.

By incorporating Climate Action into the curriculum, it’s a significant step towards promoting sustainability and social responsibility, both of which are crucial for the long-term success of any organization. The mentorship-driven program connects students with experts to develop sustainable solutions to address climate challenges in various areas like food, water and energy.

This edition of Sustainability Accelerator 2024 will be implemented in Tribal and Social Welfare schools across the country. Various industry partners will engage the students to provide them with internships, workplace experience, and project opportunities in the sustainability space.

Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Chair of the Sustainability Accelerator said, “We are very encouraged and motivated to see the enthusiasm and energy level of young school students during the first edition of the program. The future of work is green, and the future of workplaces is the youth of today. ABFRL has become the first industry partner that has hosted the top 20 students for various workplace experiences and internships, creating long-term value for our stakeholders. We are looking forward to adding more value to the program and engaging with students from the remotest parts of the country.”

Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) said “The first edition of the Sustainability Accelerator program witnessed an overwhelming response and participation from schools and students across India. The second edition takes the program to the next level democratizing sustainability education.”