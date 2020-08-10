Tamil Nadu SSLC Result Announced at tnresults.nic.in; Steps to Check

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the TN SSLC Result 2020 for the 10th Public examination. The result is now available on dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and on tnresults.nic.in. Students can also check the result on third party results websites like manabadi.co.in and school9.com. All students are promoted this year with a total pass percentage of 100 percent.

After a few days, TN DGE would also be providing the mark sheet online. Due to pandemic, this year, the SSLC examination was cancelled. The students are promoted based on a weighted scoring for scores from internal examinations.

TN SSLC Result 2020: Steps to check results

 Visit any website or the official website tnresults.nic.in

 Click on the link SSLC Result 2020 on the home page

 Enter the roll number and click submit on the new window that opens

 The result would get displayed on the screen

About TN SSLC Result 2020

Every year TN SSLC Examination is conducted by the TN DGE in March and April. Every year around 9.75 lakh students appear for the examination. In 2019, 9.76 lakh students appeared for the examination. TN SSLC 2019 results were declared on April 29, 2020. The pass percentage for 2019 was recorded at 95.2%.