Tamil Nadu to set up e-mobility centres in polytechnic colleges

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu government will soon be setting up electric mobility centres in state-owned polytechnics colleges, the Directorate of Technical Education informed.

These e-mobility centres will be established to train polytechnic students on the latest technological developments.



Sources in the Directorate of Technical Education told IANS that the first centre will be established in the Government Polytechnic for women, Coimbatore and students would be trained in the latest technologies.



The state government in its latest EV policy has announced attraction of Rs 50,000 crore worth investments in EV manufacturing and thereby creating 1.5 lakh jobs.



The state government has also decided to provide training to students in EV during their diploma course itself or rather to include EV as a syllabus in Polytechnic diploma.



According to Directorate of Technical Education officials, separate funds would be allocated for conducting courses in EV mobility centres in polytechnics.



The department, according to officials, is also contemplating updating the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI)s across the state.

