Telangana CS Somesh Kumar directs officials to release job notifications soon

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed the officials to release job notifications in the state at the earliest. He further asked them to prepare a comprehensive report on job vacancies, rule up reservation, roster and other information and then submit it to the finance department so as to begin the recruitment process.



Somesh Kumar held a review meeting with the officials of respective departments, secretaries, and recruitment board chairmen. The meeting was attended by principal secretary (finance department) Ramakrishna Rao, general administration department chief secretary Vikas Raj, Sandeep Kumar Sultania (education department secretary), Rizvi (principal secretary of medical health), Ravi Gupta (home department chief secretary) and others were present.

Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman VV Srinivas Rao, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. Limbadri also attended the meeting.

The meeting was convened to discuss on the next course of action in the view of Chief Minister's announcement of filling up more than 80,000 posts in the state. It is learned that the CS asked the officials to take up the recruitment process and release the job notifications soon.