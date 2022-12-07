Telangana Govt. notifies 1,147 asst prof. posts in Health department

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued notification for filling up 1,147 assistant professor posts in the Health department with a pay scale ranging from Rs 68,900 to Rs 2,05,500.

The applications for the posts of assistant professors in various specialities can be accessed from website https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in under the Director of Medical Education. The online applications would be enabled from 10.30 am on December 20. The last date for online applications is January 5, 2023, 5 pm.

Time has been provided between the issue of the notification and commencement of receipt of online application forms, to enable persons with contract/outsourced experience in State government hospitals/ institutions/ programmes to obtain experience certificates from competent authority since a maximum of 20 points would be awarded for service in government hospitals/institutions/programmes on contract and outsourcing basis.

Besides, a maximum of 80 points would be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in qualifying exam. As per the notification, 2.5 points would be provided for service rendered in tribal areas, two points for six months service in other than tribal areas. The candidates selected for the posts should not be involved in private practice.