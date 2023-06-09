Telangana Inter Advanced Suppl Theory Exams from June 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced that the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Theory Examinations (IPASE) June 2023 are scheduled from June 12 to June 20.

Candidates can download the hall tickets of IPASE from TSBIE’s official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students are advised to check if any corrections are needed that includes signature, name, medium, subject appearing indicated in the hall tickets. Any discrepancyobserved is to be brought to the notice of the Principal of the College or the District Intermediate Education Officer immediately and should be corrected.

The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm for first-year intermediate students and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for second-year intermediate students.

The Board has also advised Chief Superintendents of the Theory Examination Centres to allow the candidates with the downloaded hall tickets in the exam centres without the Principal’s signature.