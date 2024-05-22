Telangana SSC supplementary exams likely from June 3rd

The Telangana SSC supplementary examinations likely to take place from June 3rd to June 13th. The exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on the respective dates. Those who have not paid the exam fee yet have been given the option to pay up to two days before the exam date with a late fee of Rs.50.

The Time Table for the Telangana 10th Class 2024 Advanced Supplementary Exams is as follows:

- Composite Course-1, Composite Course-2 Exams in Telugu, First Language on June 3rd

- Second Language on June 5th

- English on June 6th

- Mathematics on June 7th

- Physics on June 8th

- Biology on June 10th

- Social Science on June 11th

- OSSC Main Language (Sanskrit, Arabic) Paper-1 on June 12th

- OSSC Main Language (Sanskrit, Arabic) Paper-2 Exams on June 13th