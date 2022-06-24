Telangana State-level panel setup to recruit teaching, non-teaching staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Thursday constituted a state-level committee for recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff.

Around 15 state universities are functioning in the State other than medical universities. Usually the recruitment of teaching and non- teaching staffs is been made by the universities themselves but to bring uniformity and expeditious recruitment and also to examine several issues, the State government has constituted a state-level committee.

The composition of the common board will be chaired by chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, special chief secretary of Higher education department, special chief secretary of the finance department and commissioner of Collegiate education, Hyderabad.

The board will also coordinate with other expert members of education department as required from time to time, said a senior officer.