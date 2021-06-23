Telangana state to physically reopen schools in phased manner from July 1

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Department (TSED) has proposed physical reopening of schools in a phased manner from July 1.

According to the TSED sources, following the proposal late on Monday evening the TSSED has issued a circular asking all the teachers of the government, local body, model schools, KGBVs, TREIS, government-aided schools, and DIET colleges to report to duties from June 25.

Starting from July 1, it was proposed to physically reopen classes for students of Classes 8,9, and 10 for face-to-face teaching. As per the proposals mooted the classes will be from 9.30 AM to 3.30 PM.

Classes for 6 and 7 are proposed to be started from July 20, and the physical reopening of classes for students of Classes 2,4, and 5 from August 16. However, the proposals did not mention when the physical reopening of classes will be for the students of Class 1 and 2.

Further, it was proposed to allow online classes for the students who prefer not to attend the classes physically. However, a final decision on the schedule would be taken after discussing the issue with the Ministers of social welfare departments as residential schools are operating under their respective Ministries.

Meanwhile, State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that the second-year intermediate results would be announced next week. Also, all the final PG and UG classes would reopen physically from July 1, she added.

She reiterated that the State government would implement GO No. 46 regarding the schools' fees.

She said that the State government would hold talks with the private school managements following a request from the parents to reduce school fees by 30 per cent. The issue of vaccination for the teachers of schools and colleges, besides, students of degree colleges would be taken up with the State Chief Secretary, she added