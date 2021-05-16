Top
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Tenth class exams from June 7

Tenth class exams from June 7
x

Tenth class exams from June 7

Highlights

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hold the tenth class exams from June 7. This was revealed by Education Minister Adimulapu Su...

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hold the tenth class exams from June 7. This was revealed by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking to the media persons, Suresh said that the steps initiated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the prevention of the Covid-19 virus were yielding desired results.

He made it clear that their objective behind holding the exams was to ensure a bright future to the students. He asked all the tenth class students to prepare for the exams as per the schedule released by them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X