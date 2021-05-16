Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to hold the tenth class exams from June 7. This was revealed by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking to the media persons, Suresh said that the steps initiated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the prevention of the Covid-19 virus were yielding desired results.

He made it clear that their objective behind holding the exams was to ensure a bright future to the students. He asked all the tenth class students to prepare for the exams as per the schedule released by them.