Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research

Bangalore: Canadian International School, Bangalore (CIS), is hosting the Terry Fox Run 2024, in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, at its campus in Yelahanka on Saturday, September 21. The run starts at CIS Campus, travels around the neighbourhood and the lake on Manchenahalli, Yelahanka, and finishes at CIS. The Terry Fox Run (TFR) is an annual non-competitive charity event held in numerous regions around the world in commemoration of Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research. Hundreds of participants from various schools, colleges, and organizations across the city are expected to take part in this 5k run.

The Run is open to all students, teachers, and parents across Bangalore, as well as other guests. Participants are welcome to walk, jog, bike, skate, or run at their own pace and registration for the run is free. Participants and others can also contribute to helping find a cure for cancer by making an online donation to the Terry Fox Foundation or by purchasing a TFR T-shirt. All proceeds raised will be donated to the designated charity here in India to further cancer research.

“We are honored to be hosting the 14th edition of the Terry Fox Run in aid of cancer research at Canadian International School, Bangalore. This day signifies our commitment to supporting the Terry Fox Foundation and celebrating Terry’s inspiring legacy. It is also an opportunity for us to nurture our community and empower them about their role in contributing to a cancer-free tomorrow,” said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, Canadian International School.

CIS has been organizing the Terry Fox Run for the past 13 years and has successfully hosted hundreds of participants year after year on campus for the run. CIS has raised over INR 15 lakhs over these years and has donated to various local organizations in India through the Terry Fox Foundation.

The Run was conceptualized after cancer activist Terry Fox ran a marathon a day hoping to cross Canada with a prosthetic leg. Terry demonstrated that achieving the most challenging goals is possible. This Marathon of Hope, in 1980, inspired millions in Canada and worldwide to support the Terry Fox Foundation’s efforts to fight cancer.