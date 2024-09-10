TG DSC Results 2024: Delay Expected Due to Objections on Answer Key

Hyderabad: The announcement of the Telangana DSC 2024 exam results may take longer than expected. Sources indicate that the delay is due to the numerous objections raised regarding the preliminary answer key.

Officials are reportedly considering sending the answer key to an expert committee for review before finalizing it. The evaluation process will continue after the expert committee’s recommendations, which could further extend the results announcement timeline.

Candidates awaiting the results are advised to stay updated through official channels for any new developments.