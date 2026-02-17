TG EAPCET 2026 notification to be released today

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council for Higher Education announced on Monday that the notification for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will be released on Saturday 14 February 2026.

The submission of online applications for the entrance test will commence on Thursday 19 February 2026 from 11.30 am onwards. Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification and instructions before applying. For complete information including eligibility criteria application guidelines and examination details candidates should visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in today.