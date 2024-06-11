TG Ed CET-2024 result to be released today

Live
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Monday that the TG Ed CET-2024 results would be released on...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Monday that the TG Ed CET-2024 results would be released on Tuesday.
The TG Ed CET-2024 is for admission to the B.Ed. two-year programme for the academic year 2024–25 in the Colleges of Education across Telangana.
The test was successfully conducted on May 23. The results are scheduled to be released on June 11 at 3:30 pm at the committee hall. Officials from TSCHE and the Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will jointly release the results.
