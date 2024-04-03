TG Edn dept extends deadline for DSC exams

Hyderabad: The Education Department has extended the application deadline for DSC examination in Telangana. As per the schedule announced earlier, the deadline for online applications was on Tuesday but it has been extended till June 20. Candidates can submit their applications online till 11.50 pm on June 20 after paying the application fee of Rs100. It has been revealed that online exams will be conducted from July 17 to 31.

Telangana has received a notification to fill a total of 11,062 teacher vacancies. There are 2,629 school assistant posts in this. There are 727 Language Scholars, 182 PETs, 6508 SGTs, 220 School Assistants, 796 SGTs related to Special Education.