TGBIE announces payment dates for private candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Sunday announced payment due dates for private candidates seeking a grant of exemption from attendance to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations to be held in March 2025 with Arts and Humanities combinations.

According to TGBIE officials, the fee once paid will not be refunded or adjusted in case the candidates found are ineligible to appear for Intermediate Public Examinations in March 2025. The last date for payment without a late fee is on November 20, and the late fee of Rs 200 is on December 18. For more details, candidates can visit the official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ said senior officer, TGBIE.

The incomplete applications and applications received without enclosing original qualifying examination certificate(s), transfer certificate, migration certificate, and eligibility certificate in respect of candidates who have passed the qualifying examination other than SSC of Telangana State will be rejected summarily without any further correspondence. All private candidates who are granted exemption from attendance and who intend to appear for first or second year IPE in March 2025 for the first time will have to answer the papers as per the syllabus prescribed for the regular students. The candidates are directed to apply for attendance exemption online by visiting the website table.cgg.gov.in and they should upload the scanned copy of the originals, said senior officer, TGBIE.