TGBIE grants final admission window for junior colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday has announced a final two-day window for admission enrollment and data correction for all affiliated junior colleges across the state.

The decision comes in response to persistent appeals from principals, students, and parents, even after the completion of the first academic quarter.

According to an official communication issued by the Secretary of TGBIE, all Government, Government Sector, Private Aided, and Unaided Junior Colleges—including Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year Intermediate courses—will be granted access to the admission portal on September 11 and 12, 2025. This final opportunity allows institutions to enroll pending admissions and correct student data.

Private junior colleges will be required to pay a penalty of Rs 500 per admission and Rs 200 per correction. However, Government and Government Sector colleges are exempt from these penalties. The Board emphasized that no further requests will be entertained beyond this deadline.