The Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts organized a “Master Chocolate Artist 2nd Edition” Competition for their students. This competition’s objective was to provide a unique platform for participants' skills, learn from seasoned chefs in the hospitality industry, and elevate their craft to new heights. The competition was supported by Luker Chocolate to celebrate creativity, passion, and excellence in chocolate artistry.

Dr. Chef Balendra Singh Said "Our primary objective with the Master Chocolate Artist Competition was to provide our students with a platform to showcase their talents while learning from some of the most experienced chefs in the hospitality industry. These kinds of competitions help participants to come out of their comfort zone not only to enhance their thinking ability. This event not only celebrates the art of chocolate making but also fosters a spirit of fellowship and collaboration among participants."

Through engaging in the competition, students learn to appreciate their own working skills, gain valuable life skills by working under pressure and working with limited time, gain confidence by presenting and speaking about their recipes and develop culinary skills that they can use later in life.

With the cash prize of ₹21,000 Priya Verma secured the 1st position, Archana Goyal won the second position with a cash prize of ₹11,000, and Komal Kalani secured the third position with a cash prize of ₹5,100 in the competition. Sandeep Kaur won excellence in hygiene, Shivangi won excellence in Correct preparation, Meenu Bansal won excellence in SKill, Anita Gupta won excellence in presentation, and Aldisona won excellence in Taste award.

The Event was attended by Chef Philippe Agnese, Chef Sameer, Chef Tarun Kumar, Chef Shikha Malhotra, Chef Sukanta Das, Chef Sanjay Bahadur, and Chef Balendra Singh were present as jury members in the Chocolate Arts Competition. The sponsors of the event, including Choco Chill, Fab Flavours and Fragrances, Magic Colours, and Pranav Food Industry, generously offered gift hampers to participants.