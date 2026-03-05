Recognition at work is most effective when it reflects individual motivations and contributions. Jayanth Neelakanta, Founder and CEO of Equip, explains that appreciation should not follow a one-size-fits-all approach but should align with what employees genuinely value.

He explained that the psychology of feeling valued at work varies from person to person. For example, someone working in investment banking may prioritise financial compensation over social recognition, while an engineer may find greater satisfaction in seeing their product feature go live rather than attending a team celebration. According to him, many organisations make the mistake of applying the same recognition approach to everyone.

He pointed out that certain principles, however, remain universally effective. Echoing Warren Buffett’s advice, he emphasised the importance of praising employees publicly while addressing criticism privately. Public acknowledgement, especially in meetings or team discussions, tends to leave a lasting impression on employees. Another powerful form of recognition is ensuring that an employee’s work has visible impact — whether by presenting it to stakeholders, using it to inform key decisions, or giving it meaningful visibility within the organisation.

Neelakanta also stressed the value of allowing employees to collaborate across teams, as it signals trust in their abilities. On the other hand, assigning tasks that lack purpose or impact can quickly diminish motivation. Employees, he noted, can easily recognise when they are given work merely to fill time rather than to contribute meaningfully.