Tirupati: Applications invited for paramedical diploma courses

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh paramedical board has invited applications from the eligible candidates belonging to the state for the two-year paramedical diploma courses in government medical colleges.

SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar said that candidates who have passed Intermediate with BiPC group are eligible for these courses.

Candidates can submit their applications before April 10 while the selection process and counselling will be completed by April 30. The classes will commence by June 4.

Seats will be allocated to local and non-local districts in the ratio of 85:15. The Principal said that interested candidates can get the application forms by paying Rs 100 at the college administrative office.

For details candidates may visit www.appmb.co.in.svmctpt.edu.in.