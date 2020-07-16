Tirupati: Chinmaya Vidyalaya registers 100% result in CBSE exams

Tirupati: The Sri City based Chinmaya Vidyalaya students have put in a brilliant performance in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. The school registered 100 percent pass percentage.

Giving the detail of the top scorers, the Principal K Bhuvaneswari informed that all the 18 students, who appeared for the examination have passed.

Of them, eight students have got distinction, six secured first class and the remaining got second class. While K Mounika stood school first by scoring 466 marks out of 500, V Kushal and Aryan Jha stood second and third by securing 454 and 435 marks respectively.

Expressing happiness over the results, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy, stated that this is the fourth consecutive year that Chinmaya Vidyalaya registering cent percent results.