Today last day to submit TS-TET applications

Hyderabad: TheTelangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET) 2024 online application process, which began from March 27, ends Wednesday. The State Education Department has advised the candidates who have not yet applied to apply immediately. The examination hall tickets will be issued from April 15. The Education department has made it clear in the notification that the TET examinations will be conducted from May 20 to June 3 under the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 11 districts across the state. To be appointed as a teacher in educational institutions across Telangana, one must be qualified in TET. Only those who have qualified in TET are eligible to take the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).

TS-TET-2024 will be conducted in two papers, viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. Those who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both the papers.

The exam fee for appearing for a single paper is Rs. 1,000, and those intending to sit for two papers must pay Rs 2,000.

For more information and to apply online, visit https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in.