TOMCOM enrollment drive on Aug 3

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana with a specific mandate to facilitate overseas placement to qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana, entered into partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in different countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Romania and UK in addition to Gulf countries. TOMCOM is holding an enrollment drive on August 3 at the TOMCOM Office, Government I.T.I. College, Mallepally Campus, Vijay Nagar Colony Hyderabad, to select candidates for the following vacancies: Germany - Nonhealthcare: Mechatronics technician for maritime cranes, Mechatronics technician for utility vehicles, Industrial mechatronics technician, mechatronics engineer for air-conditioning and refrigeration.

Candidates must have two to three years of relevant experience and a qualification of Diploma or Engineering in Mechanical / Mechatronics / Electrical Engineering / Electronic Engineering / Energy Systems Engineering / Industrial Automation Engineering / Control technology / Civil. Applicants should be between 20 and 40 years old. Selected candidates will undergo six to nine months of language training.

In addition, Japan is seeking Hotel Management candidates, who should hold a diploma or degree in hotel management or possess relevant experience in the hospitality industry, especially in F&B/Kitchen. The age range for eligible candidates is 22 to 27 years. Selected candidates will undergo residential training in Japanese language proficiency and receive additional professional skills training essential for excelling in the Japanese hospitality sector. TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with the updated resume and relevant documents. For details, visit https://tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact 81252 51408 / 91007 98204.