TOSS extends last date for submitting applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Tuesday extended the last date for submitting applications for admissions into its SSC and Intermediate courses for the academic year 2023-24 up to October 13.
According to the senior officials, interested candidates can submit online applications at https://www.telanganaopenschool.org. It was mandatory for the learners to submit all required documents to the concerned accredited institutions (schools/colleges) after online submission of the application, the TOSS said, adding that this step ensures smooth processing of their applications. For further details and inquiries, candidates can visit the official TOSS website, said the senior officials.
