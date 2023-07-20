Transform your present CUET score into a bright future. Apply now to The University of the Future, NIIT University (NU)

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), offers admission to students’ basis their CUET score. Candidates can apply directly and get exempted from NUAT - NIIT University’s aptitude test. Applicants can also get up to 100% merit scholarships basis CUET scores and avail admission in the stream of their choice.

Students can upload their CUET scorecard to apply for the stream of their interest and avail scholarships based on their eligibility. The eligibility criteria to avail scholarship for BTech in Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Data Science, Cyber Security, Biotechnology, and Integrated MSc is based on the average of best two from PCMB (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics & Biology). For BBA and integrated MBA, it will be based on the best two from English, General Tests, and Math.

NU is one of the leading private universities that recognize the CUET score. More than 2,00,000 CUET aspirants this year have made NU their preferred choice.

With thrust on making students job-ready, NU has made hands-on the in industry a critical part of the coursework for all the programmes in the form of industry originated classroom projects, summer internships and the flagship six-month course, Industry Practice. NU’s BTech programmes, in fact, give 35% weightage to practical learning opportunities. NU’s Centre for Industrial Collaboration (CIC) invites leading companies to participate in the University’s summer internship and Industry Practice programmes and ensures that the students find the right fit to their chosen career path.

Prof. Rajesh Khanna, President, NIIT University said, “At NU, we not only focus on academic excellence but ensure that our students are industry ready. We recognize the changing talent requirements that organizations are facing currently and are committed to helping our students chart winning career paths in today’s dynamic work environment.”

Ranked #1 in Rajasthan, and #16th in India as per IIRF (Indian Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking 2023, NU has maintained a 100 percent placement track record since inception for all the eligible students. The highest salary offered to a student from NU has been Rs 44.27 LPA. Students graduating from NU enjoy a high role fitment of 93% in job profiles like AI-Data Scientist, Cognitive Data Scientist, Business Analyst, Network Security Consultant, and Cyber Security Analyst with an average salary of Rs. 7.92 LPA. The first batch of iMBA graduates from NU have been placed across companies like Genpact, Virtusa, Nielson, Kantar etc. in roles of Business Analysts, Social Media Managers, and Management Trainees (Research).

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven, and Seamless. NU is well poised to meet the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.