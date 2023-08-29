Transforming India's education system with startup, innovation

The Indian education system has evolved from traditional Gurukuls to modern high-tech academic institutions while rooted in the ancient knowledge of Vedas and Puranas. It fosters confidence, good practices, sympathy, and imagination and creates a holistic blend of culture, history, and human values. India holds the third-largest education and development sector globally, following China and the United States.



The country's current educational system has been more theory-focused than skill-focused. However, the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 has significantly changed the system. It has restructured the stages of education to align with children's mental development, making it more dynamic and skill-oriented. The adult literacy rate in India stands at 69.3%, and there is a goal to have over 20 universities from India ranked among the top 200 worldwide by 2030.

NEP 2020: Initiates transformative education in india

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has ushered in a transformative era for the Indian education industry, potentially elevating educational standards in schools and colleges. This policy has shifted from a learning-centric approach to a skill-based model, leading to the introduction of vocational education from the sixth grade onwards. The establishment of the National Committee for the Integration of Vocational Education (NCIVE) as part of this reform is expected to propel the Indian education market.

The NEP aims to provide students with diverse and promising career opportunities by reducing the social stigma associated with vocational careers. Additionally, the policy emphasizes developing technical and soft skills among graduate and post-graduate students, contributing to their employability. The Skill India Mission, encompassing school students, has been launched to streamline the implementation of vocational education in conjunction with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) under the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

The concept of startup and innovation institutions

Innovation is a vital catalyst for economic growth, and the Government of India has acknowledged this by declaring 2010-20 as the decade of innovation. To unlock the creative potential of every Indian, the government has implemented initiatives such as the "Atal Innovation Mission" and "Startup India, Stand-up India." In this innovation ecosystem, universities and the youth play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape. The goal is to cultivate a startup and innovation culture within educational institutions where student-centric innovation and pre-incubation processes are encouraged.

An entrepreneurial model of inclusive development can be fostered by harnessing the innovative capabilities of young students and leveraging the resources available in higher education institutions. Furthermore, given their extensive reach and influence, colleges and universities are ideal platforms for networking and connecting with potential investors, partners, and supporters.

Bridging the gap: Integrating entrepreneurship with vocational training

Entrepreneurship education stands apart from general business or economic studies as its primary objective is cultivating creativity, innovation, and self-employment. It revolves around an individual's capacity to transform ideas into action. Entrepreneurial programs and modules equip students with the necessary tools to think creatively and solve problems effectively. In vocational training, entrepreneurship education proves particularly impactful as it enables students to explore self-employment as a viable career option as they near the threshold of entering the workforce. For optimal learning outcomes, practical projects and hands-on activities are essential, emphasizing experiential learning and providing real-world exposure to entrepreneurship.

It becomes crucial to extend entrepreneurship education across all fields of study in vocational education, integrating practical training in specific domains with entrepreneurship objectives. Furthermore, supporting students interested in venturing into business startups becomes imperative, ensuring comprehensive assistance is available for those seeking to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

The power of entrepreneurship education

In recent decades, the integration of entrepreneurship into education has sparked significant enthusiasm, with a wide range of anticipated outcomes. These include economic growth, job opportunities, societal resilience, as well as personal growth, increased student engagement, and enhanced equality. Entrepreneurship education is not limited to starting businesses. It aims to cultivate students' creativity, opportunity-oriented mindset, proactivity, and innovation, encompassing a comprehensive understanding of entrepreneurship relevant to all domains. A key commonality across these diverse approaches is the recognition that all students have the potential to cultivate their ability and willingness to create value for others. By leveraging knowledge, students become motivated by creating value, promoting deep learning, and demonstrating practical relevance.

Interested students can pursue elective courses focusing on organizing value-creation processes and building new ventures.

The way forward

In the dynamic landscape of India, the formation of startup and innovation institutions is now crucial in fostering the role of shaping responsible citizens rather than simply producing graduates. While traditional education systems concentrate on imparting knowledge and academic qualifications, startup and innovation institutions nurture an entrepreneurial mindset, critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a sense of responsibility. Educating future generations on modern industries, emerging technologies, and experiential learning is significant to encourage the pursuit of their ideas and entrepreneurial ventures.

This cultural shift towards entrepreneurship provides greater opportunities for collaboration among universities, enterprises, and governments to foster innovative ideas and facilitate their successful transformation into thriving businesses. Prioritizing startup and innovation institutions empowers India to cultivate responsible citizens driving sustainable businesses and national growth. These institutions are pivotal in shaping India's future by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and social responsibility among its youth.

(The author is Vice President of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University)