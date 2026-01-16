"Trimukha” to Release Worldwide on 30 January 2026

The makers of Trimukha are delighted to officially announce that the much-anticipated film is scheduled for a *worldwide theatrical release on 30 January 2026*.

Trimukha is a carefully crafted cinematic venture that brings together a dedicated team of creative and technical professionals, united by a strong vision to deliver a powerful and engaging film experience. With its compelling narrative, striking visuals, and immersive storytelling, the film aims to captivate audiences across regions and languages.

The release of Trimukha on 30 January 2026 marks an exciting beginning to the new year, and the team is confident that the film will leave a lasting impression on moviegoers. The production has progressed with meticulous attention to detail, reflecting the commitment of the entire cast and crew to quality cinema.

Promotional activities, including the launch of trailers, music, and other film-related updates, will be unveiled soon. The makers request the continued support and encouragement of the media and audiences as Trimukha moves closer to its theatrical debut.

About the Film:

Title: Trimukha

Banner: Akhira Dream Creations

Languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

Release: January 30, 2026

Director: Razesh Naidu

Producers: Sridevi Maddali & Ramesh Maddali

Music: Vinod Yajamanya

Editor: Akhil Balaram

Sound Design: Srinu Nagapuri

Colorist: Bhushan

Sound Engineer: Suresh

Dubbing Supervisor: Satish

Lyrics: Ganesh (For Item song)

Singer: Sahithi Chaganti

DOP: Konga Srinivas

Dance Choreography: Bobby Master.

Production Designer: Sumith Patel Odela.

Production Control: PV Chowdary

Stunt Choreography: Krishna Master

Executive Producer: Ravi Althi

Cast: Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Jeeva, Sammeta Gandhi, Gemini suresh and more.