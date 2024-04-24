Live
- Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
- All-time highest score by Narayana student in AP SSC results
Just In
TS BIE announces payment due dates for pvt candidates
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Tuesday announced the payment due dates for private candidates seeking a grant of exemption from attendance to appear for the intermediate public advanced humanities with arts/humanities combinations in May/June.
According to TS BIE officials, a fee of Rs 500 will be charged to grant attendance exemption. Candidates have to make the payment and submit the application on or before May 1. For more details, candidates can visit the official website at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.
