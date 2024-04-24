TS BIE announces payment due dates for pvt candidates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Tuesday announced the payment due dates for private candidates seeking a grant of exemption from attendance to appear for the intermediate public advanced humanities with arts/humanities combinations in May/June.

According to TS BIE officials, a fee of Rs 500 will be charged to grant attendance exemption. Candidates have to make the payment and submit the application on or before May 1. For more details, candidates can visit the official website at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ .