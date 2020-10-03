TS EAMCET 2020: Exam for corona positive students today postponed

TS EAMCET 2020 exam for corona positive students which is scheduled today i.e, on October 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has been postponed.

TS EAMCET convenor asked the candidates to follow the website for future updates.

Around 53 students missed the exam for being testing positive and were given a chance to appear for the exam on October 3. All the students were directed to produce the corona negative report at the centre.

Meanwhile, the results of TS EAMCET 2020 is likely to get released next week. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can keep a check on the official website for the updates.