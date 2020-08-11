TS EAMCET 2020 from September 9 to 14: Sabita Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: The Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that digital classes for the government school students will be starting from August 20. She said on Monday, that as part of the digital classes, classes will be held for students of Class VI to X through DD and T Sat.



She held a review meeting with the senior officials of the Education department and reviewed the conduct of entrance tests and examinations for the students and the action plan for the current academic year.

After the review meeting, the minister said that the digital classes for the students from Class III to V will be launched after September 1 and the online classes for the intermediate students will start from August 17. Further, it was also decided to hold the admission process of the junior colleges after September 1.

Regarding the common entrance tests, Sabita Indra Reddy said that the ECET will be held on August 31, POLYCET on September 2. Similarly, it was tentatively decided to hold the TS EAMCET-2020 for four days from September 9 to 14.

The minister said that the government is prepared to conduct the entrance tests as and when the State High Court permits for the same. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said that the Council has already announced the schedule for the common entrance tests. However, due to Covid, the same has been postponed, he added. He said that both the parents and students are worried about uncertainty looming large over the conduct of the common entrance tests.