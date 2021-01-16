TS EAMCET 2021 likely to be held in June

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 is likely to be conducted in the first or second week of June.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon announce the dates after announcing the schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations. According to a senior TSCHE official, every year EAMCET will be conducted four or five weeks after the completion of intermediate exams. However, it was different in the last year as EAMCET was conducted in September four months after the conduct inter exams due to the pandemic.

This year, the officials planned to conduct the exam in June. The entrance test will be held in multiple sessions spread across three to four days for engineering, and two to three days for Agriculture and Medical stream.

Last year, a total of 1,43,326 candidates applied for the engineering stream, out of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the agriculture and medical stream, 78,981 candidates applied for the exam, 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.

As many as 70,141 engineering seats were available in the convenor quota in 184 colleges, of which 47,729 seats were filled. Of the total, 43,196 admissions were made through web-based counselling and 4,533 were through spot admissions.