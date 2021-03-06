TS EAMCET 2021 schedule to be released on March 18

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to announce the TS EAMCET schedule on March 18.

According to the officials, the first meeting of the committee to meet and finalise the schedule. This time the entrance test is likely to be then with the agricultural stream, the sources added.

Accordingly, the TSEAMCET-2021, the agriculture stream test is to be held on July 5 and 6. Followed by an engineering stream on July 7, 8 and 9, They decided to conduct the engineering stream after the agricultural stream which is under consideration to give time to the students preparing for a JEE (Advanced) scheduled on July 3.

Sources said that 100 per cent of the first year, and 70 per cent of the intermediate course, is likely to be taken into consideration for the test. The examination in online mode will be held in two sessions every day.