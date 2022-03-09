TS EAMCET 2022: TSCHE may include only 70% of Inter Syllabus for EAMCET - Report

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022 exam date is expected to be in June 2022. As per the local media reports, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is likely to include only 70% of the Inter syllabus for this year's exam.



The TS EAMCET 2022 Application Form Date will also be announced soon by TSCHE. Local media reports suggest that TSCHE plans to make a decision for 70% of the curriculum as the TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education) has decided to cover only 70% of the TS Inter 2022 exams.

The same reports suggest that TSBIE has made this decision as an adequate number of classes were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, instead of putting pressure on students, it has decided to cover only part of the curriculum.

Speculations regarding the date of TS EAMCET 2022 also suggest that since JEE Mains and some other important exam dates have been announced, TSCHE is contemplating holding this exam in June. The exam date is likely to be announced in a way that avoids any conflict with other exams.

An official meeting on TS EAMCET is expected to take place soon, tentatively later this month. Various points are likely to come up, such as exam date, TS EAMCET syllabus, minimum passing grades, etc. Once a decision is reached, an official announcement is expected along with a notice on tsche.ac.in.

Several students who want to appear for this exam are looking forward to the TS EAMCET 2022 exam date in the hope of gaining admission into various courses offered by the universities in Telangana. Those who pass the exam then go through an advisory process, depending on assigned seats.



