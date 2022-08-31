  • Menu
TS EAMCET certificate verification date extended to tomorrow

Highlights

The last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification for the TS EAMCET 2022 engineering admission counseling has been extended to September 1.

To facilitate students who passed the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, the Department of Technical Education has extended the last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking.

For more details, students can visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/, said a senior officer.

