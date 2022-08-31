TS EAMCET certificate verification date extended to tomorrow
Highlights
The last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification for the TS EAMCET 2022 engineering admission counseling has been extended to September 1.
Hyderabad: The last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification for the TS EAMCET 2022 engineering admission counseling has been extended to September 1.
To facilitate students who passed the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, the Department of Technical Education has extended the last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking.
For more details, students can visit the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/, said a senior officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS