TS EAMCET for AM stream postponed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the AM stream scheduled for July 14 and 15 has been postponed.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) took this decision in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days. The rescheduled dates would be intimated later, the TSCHE said in a press release.

However, the TS EAMCET-2022 for the engineering stream would be conducted as per the schedule i.e., from July 18 to 20, it added.

Earlier, the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 results were declared on Wednesday with over 75 per cent of candidates qualifying the entrance test.

While a total of 1,04,362 students appeared, 79,038 (75.73%) candidates in the MPC and 79,117 (75.8%) qualified in the MBiPC streams. The results were declared by Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and State Board of Technical Educational and Training Secretary C Srinath here on Wednesday.

Gujjula Varshitha of Karimnagar district secured the first rank in the MPC stream by scoring 120 marks and Kallivarapu Chandra Shekar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district bagged the first rank with 119 marks.

The rank cards along with scanned copies of OMR sheets of the candidates have been made available on the websites https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in or https://polycetts.nic.in , or www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses (Engineering & Non-Engineering) offered by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad and diploma courses in Agriculture, Veterinary and Horticulture.