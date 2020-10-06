TS EAMCET Result 2020: TS EAMCET Detailed Statistics

The result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has been announced today, i.e. on October 6. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result and download rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test was held on September 9, 10, 11, and 14.

TS EAMCT Result 2020: Highlights





In Telangana, 1, 43, 326 candidates registered for the EAMCET 2020, out of which 1, 19, 183 candidates appeared for the exam. This year, the total attendance recorded was 83.19% which is less than last year because of COVID19. However, 89, 734 candidates qualified for the EAMCET exam, which is around 75.29%.



TS EAMCET Result 2020: Qualifying examination wise – Engineering Stream Statistics





A total of 139544 candidates registered from Inter but only 116918 appeared for the exam. CBSE 2572 candidates got registered out of which 1607 candidates appeared for the entrance exam. 163 student from ICSE registered themselves for the EAMCET exam, but only 114 candidates turned up for the examination. 886 candidates got registered for the exam only 544 candidates appeared for the exam.



TS EAMCET Result 2020: Institutions of qualifying examinations wise- Engineering Stream Statistics





When we look at the Engineering Stream Statistics based on the Institutions of qualifying examinations, 8799 candidates appeared for the EAMCET 2020 exam, 6046 candidates qualified for ranks. From Kendriya Vidyala 409 students appeared for the exam 179 got qualified for ranks. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya 248 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 99 candidates qualified for ranks. Govt/DRDA sponsored 532 candidates appeared for the EAMCET 2020 exam from which 405 got qualified for ranks. However, from other private colleges, 109195 candidates appeared for the entrance exam and 73999 candidates qualified for the ranks.

