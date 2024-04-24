TS Inter results 2024 announced, check the results comparison to that of 2023

In the intermediate results announced, girls have outperformed boys in the Intermediate results and the pass percentage of 60.01 in the first year and 64.61 in the second year was recorded. Rangareddy district has emerged as the top-performing district in the first year, while Mulugu district has secured the top spot in the second year.

While comparing the results with the last year, there is decrease in pass percent of intermediate first year while there was an increase in pass percentage of second year.

Among the 60.01 percent pass in first year, 68.95 percent of girls and 51.05 percent of boys passed and in the 64.61 pass percent of second year, 72.53 percent of girls and 56.01 percent of boys passed in the second year.

The pass percentage recorded in the 2023 is 61.88 percent with 68 percent of girls passed and 56.82 percent of boys passed. While the pass percentage in the second year was increased to that 63.49 in the last year including 73.46 percent of girls have passed and 60.66 percent of boys have passed.

Inter Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled to begin on May 24. Meanwhile, memos will be available from the evening onwards for students to access their results. This news comes as a relief for many students who now have the opportunity to improve their scores through revaluation and re-verification.