TS PGCET 2023 final phase of seat allotment released

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday released the second and final phase seat allotment of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023, around 3,592 candidates secured seats.
According to the TSCHE, a total of 5,812, convenor seats were available in PG courses of Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Pharma (PB), 4,820 candidates exercised web options, 3,592 candidates were allotted seats in the second and final phase of counselling.
Candidates who receive a seat should pay the tuition fee and after payment students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates, along with the tuition fee receipt on or before October 7. Upon successful verification of original certificates, an allotment order will be generated and issued at the respective college.