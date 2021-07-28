TS POLYCET 2021 results released, download rank card

TS POLYCET 2021 results have been released by the State Board of Technical Educationa and Training today i.e. on July 28.



Candidates who have written the exam can download the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test results on Polycetts.nic.in. TS POLYCET 2021 was held on July 7.



How to download TS POLYCET results 2021?



Log on to the official site of TS POLYCET at tspolycet.nic.in.



Click on TS POLYCET Result 2021



Enter the hall ticket number and click View Rank Card.



Download the result displayed on the screen.



Take a printout of the result for future reference



All the qualified candidates can attend first phase of counselling from August 5, and the academic session will start from September 1.

