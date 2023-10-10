Live
Just In
TSBIE announces last date for National Merit Scholarship application
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education announced on Monday that the last date for submitting the application of TSBIE-ME-CSSS- National Merit Scholarship is December 31.
According to TSBIE, this is applicable for fresh applications who have passed the Intermediate Public Examination 2023 and also for the students who were previously selected for National Scholarship can renew their scholarship application for the academic year 2023-24. Moreover, the last date for fresh and renewal applications is on December 31, students can apply online by visiting the official website http://scholarships.gov.in).
