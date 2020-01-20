Top
TSCHE appoints Conveners of TS CETs 2020

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday appointed Conveners of TS Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) - 2020.

They are Prof. A. Govardhan (Rector, JNTUH) - EAMCET; Prof. M. Mansoor Hussain (Director of Admissions, JNTUH) - ECET; Prof. V Satyanarayana (Dept of Physics, Osmania University) - PECET; Prof K. Raji Reddy (Chairperson, Board of Studies in Commerce & Business Management, Kakatiya University) - ICET; Prof G.B. Reddy (University College of Law, OU); LAWCET & PGLCET; Prof. M. Kumar (Principal UCE, OU) - PGECET & Prof. T. Mrunalini (Dept of Education & Dean Faculty of Education, OU) - EdCET.

According to a TSCHE release, these Conveners have been appointed in consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities identified for conducting the CETs - 2020, for the candidates desiring to seek admissions into related Professional courses offered in the Colleges for the Academic Year 2020-21 in Telangana State.

