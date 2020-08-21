TSCHE releases degree courses admission schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the schedule for the admission into various undergraduate degree courses in the State through the Degree Online System, Telangana (DOST).



The DOST schedule for the academic year 2020-21 was released here on Thursday, after a meeting chaired by TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy in the presence of TSCHE vice-chairman and convenor DOST, commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal and other senior officials.

Accordingly, students intending to join in the undergraduate courses of BA, BSc, BCom general, vocational and honours, BSW, BBA, BBM, BCA in the affiliated colleges of Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Satavahana Universities can apply online.

Students can visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in for the details of online registration.

DOST convenor said that from the current academic year the two diploma courses DHMCT and D Pharmacy in polytechnical colleges affiliated to TSBTET will also be filled through DOST system.

Limbadri said that the first phase of DOST registrations will start from August 24 and end on September 7. The web options for the first phase will be from August 29 to September 8 and the seat allotments will be done on September 16.

Similarly, the phase II registrations will be from September 17 to 23 and the web options will be open during that time. The seat allotments will be done on September 28.

The phase III registrations and the web options will be open from September 28 to October 3 and the seat allotments will be done on October 8.

The students who will be allotted seats will have to report to the colleges from October 8 to 12, he added.