TSCHE to introduce cyber security courses at UG level

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducted a meeting on introducing cyber security courses at the undergraduate level and also released an ISB report on assessing assessments in higher education on Monday. According to TSCHE officials, in view of the increasing cybercrimes and potential danger becoming a huge threat to both individuals and organisations, it has taken initiative in preparing cyber security course at UG level with four credits.

A committee has prepared a cyber security course with experts from law, computer science engineering, police department and other allied fields. Examinations are posing lot of stress and anxiety for students, both pre-examination as well post-examination. Thus, there is a need to have reforms that are mainly needed to ensure credibility and the outcome of the assessment system.

A study was conducted by the Indian School of Business (ISB) on the current evaluation system. It recommended several reforms and submitted a report to the council on “Assessing Assessments in Higher Education. Vakati Karuna, secretary (Higher Education), stated the Education department felt the need for launching cyber security course and ISB report for increasing values and ethics in education.