TSICET results today

The TSICET-2020 results will be released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy on Monday (November 2), CET Convenor Prof K Raji Reddy said in a statement on Sunday

Warangal: The TSICET-2020 results will be released by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy on Monday (November 2), CET Convenor Prof K Raji Reddy said in a statement on Sunday.

Prof Raji Reddy said that the results would be announced at 3 pm in the Department of Commerce & Business Management of the Kakatiya University (KU). It may be noted here that this is the 10th consecutive time the KU has conducted TSICET.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor B Janardhan Reddy and Registrar Prof K Purushotham will take part in the programme, according to V Pridhvi Raj, KU PRO.

