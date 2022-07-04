  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TSMS releases online free applications

TSMS releases online free applications
x
Highlights

TSMS released online free applications for admissions to Intermediate first year courses (English medium) for this current year.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Model Schools (TSMS) released online free applications for admissions to Intermediate first year courses (English medium) for this current year.

A release said online applications are invited from SSC passed candidates for admission into courses being offered in model schools like MPC, BIPC, MEC and CEC.

The applications can be submitted till July 10. For detailed schedule and information students can visit website www.tsmodelschools.com.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X