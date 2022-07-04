TSMS releases online free applications
Highlights
TSMS released online free applications for admissions to Intermediate first year courses (English medium) for this current year.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Model Schools (TSMS) released online free applications for admissions to Intermediate first year courses (English medium) for this current year.
A release said online applications are invited from SSC passed candidates for admission into courses being offered in model schools like MPC, BIPC, MEC and CEC.
The applications can be submitted till July 10. For detailed schedule and information students can visit website www.tsmodelschools.com.
Next Story