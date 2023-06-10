  • Menu
TSWREIS issues fresh notification for Intermediate First Year admissions
Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Saturday released a fresh notification for Intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2023- 2024.

103 colleges offering courses including MPC (Maths-Physics-Chemistry), BPC(Biology-Physics-Chemistry), MEC (Maths-Economic-Commerce), CEC (Civis-Economic-Commerce), HEC (History-Economic-Civics) and vocational courses in English medium will be made available for the students to choose from.

Students (regular) who passed the Class X public examinations in March 2023 from SSC/ICSE/CBSE boards are eligible to apply for admissions into inter colleges.

The annual income of the parent should not exceed Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas and Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas per annum.

Students’ age should not exceed 17 years as on August 31, 2023.

Age relaxation for ST (Scheduled Tribes) students has been set at 2 years and an application fee of Rs 100 is mandatory.

The last date for registration is June 15. Students and parents can visit the website for further details.

