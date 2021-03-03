UGC NET May 2021: Application last date extended; Find direct link here

The online application date for UGC NET May 2021 examination has been extended from March 02 to March 9, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC NEET examination are advised to go to the official website to check and apply for the exam. The direct link to apply for UGC NET May 2021 examination is also provided below for the candidate's reference.

The NTA will organise the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021. The Test will consist of two papers as given below:

UGC NET Paper 1

The UGC NET Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and there will be 50 MCQs. The total duration of the exam will be of three hours. The exam will be held in two shifts - 09:00 am to 12:00 pm (IST) and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST). The Test will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET Paper 2

The UGC NET Paper 2 will be of 200 marks and there will be 100 MCQs. The total duration of the exam will be three hours. The exam will be held in two shifts - 09:00 am to 12:00 pm (IST) and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm (IST). The Test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year.